CNBC’s Jim Cramer has urged investors not to sell their Apple shares following reports that China has banned the use of iPhones by government employees. While Apple’s stock fell after the news, Cramer remains confident in the company’s ability to adapt and navigate the situation.

China is Apple’s third-largest market, accounting for 18% of its total revenue. Additionally, a significant portion of Apple’s products are manufactured in the country. The ban on iPhones for government employees could potentially have a substantial impact on Apple’s earnings. However, Cramer believes that Apple has the capability to find alternative solutions to mitigate the effects.

Cramer highlights the importance of Apple’s adaptability, referencing other tech giants like Alphabet (parent company of Google) and Amazon. These companies have successfully diversified their offerings over time, leading to sustained growth. Cramer suggests that Apple, under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, can potentially find a compromise that addresses both China’s concerns and Apple’s business interests.

Investors who choose to sell Apple shares now risk missing out on potential stock surges driven by future iPhone releases or undisclosed new content. Cramer emphasizes that Apple’s success is not solely reliant on its excellent phones but also on its ability to reinvent itself and explore new opportunities.

In conclusion, Cramer advises investors to hold onto their Apple shares, believing that the company will find ways to adapt and overcome any challenges posed by China’s iPhone ban.

