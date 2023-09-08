Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

A Baldur's Gate 3 igazgatója nyitva hagyja az ajtót a DLC-kampány előtt

ByGabriel Botha

8. szeptember 2023.
A Baldur's Gate 3 igazgatója nyitva hagyja az ajtót a DLC-kampány előtt

In a recent interview on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Swen Vincke, the director of Baldur’s Gate 3, hinted that a downloadable content (DLC) campaign may still be a possibility for the game. While Vincke did not provide specific details, he mentioned that the DLC could take place at different points in the game and offered flexibility in terms of its storyline and gameplay.

Vincke also revealed that Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, is currently working on another game alongside their ongoing support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5. With teams located in seven different countries, it’s understandable that DLC may not be their top priority as they focus on preparing the Xbox Series version of their latest release.

Despite acknowledging the challenges involved in raising the game’s level cap, Vincke stated that it is not impossible. In Baldur’s Gate 3, players are currently limited to a maximum level of 12, while the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons allows players to reach level 20. Vincke explained that higher-level adventures require significant development and different types of challenges, but insisted that a level 13 to 20 campaign is within the realm of possibility.

In other news, the PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the highest-rated game on the console, surpassing popular titles such as Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and God of War: Ragnarok.

Források:
– Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel
– PC-játékos

By Gabriel Botha

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

Az Apple Event 2023: mire számíthatunk és új pletykák az iPad Airről

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Hírek

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Update 1.02 Patch Notes – szeptember 11.

11. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Hírek

A gépi tanulás és a kognitív rádió metszéspontja: fejlesztések és alkalmazások

11. szeptember 2023. 0 Comments
Technológia

A Xiaomi bemutatta a lenyűgöző funkciókkal rendelkező Redmi Note 13 Pro+ készüléket

11. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technológia

Az Apple a Lightning töltőkábelt USB-C kábelre cseréli

11. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments