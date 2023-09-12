Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Technológia

Az Apple beszállítója, a Foxconn Indiában gyártott iPhone 15-öt szállít, amely Kínán túl is kiterjeszti a gyártást

ByMampho Brescia

12. szeptember 2023.
Az Apple beszállítója, a Foxconn Indiában gyártott iPhone 15-öt szállít, amely Kínán túl is kiterjeszti a gyártást

Apple supplier Foxconn is set to start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones are rolled out from Chinese factories. This move by Apple is part of a multiyear initiative to diversify its manufacturing beyond China and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. The assembly of iPhones in India will not only help Apple broaden its manufacturing capabilities but also mitigate the uncertainties in trade caused by tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Foxconn facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, will play a crucial role in facilitating the shipment of the latest iPhone units. However, the production of iPhone 15 in India will depend on the availability of components, primarily sourced through imports, as well as the smooth scaling up of production lines at the Foxconn facility near Chennai.

In addition to Foxconn, other Apple suppliers operating in India, such as Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. facility soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to begin iPhone 15 assembly. This will further strengthen Apple’s manufacturing presence in India.

The iPhone 15 is set to be launched today at the Wonderlust event, along with other announcements including the new Apple Watch series and Apple AirPods. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to feature a glass back and aluminum sides, while the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly have a switch to a titanium design, making them more durable and lighter.

Overall, Apple’s decision to manufacture iPhones in India is a strategic move to diversify its supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. By expanding its manufacturing beyond China, Apple aims to ensure a more resilient and secure supply of its critical products.

Források:
– Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-12/foxconn-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15
– LiveMint: https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/apple-to-start-shipping-made-in-india-iphone-15-report-11657667457472.html

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Technológia

Japán metántüzelésű rakétamotort fejleszt 2030-ra

16. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Technológia

A Discover Samsung akció: Szerezze be a Samsung SmartThings Stationt mindössze 1 dollárért!

16. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Technológia

A rendetlenség művészete: A felesleg elengedése

16. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Közelgő Sky Szemüvegek, amelyekre figyelni kell szeptemberben

18. szeptember 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Hubble az Arp 107-ben ütköző galaxisokat rögzít

18. szeptember 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA felfedezi az élet lehetséges jeleit a távoli bolygón

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A kínai nagylátószögű teleszkóp lenyűgöző képet készít az Androméda-galaxisról

18. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments