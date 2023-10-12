A vulkáni tevékenység modellezése exobolygókon: Kulcs a belső tér megértéséhez

A new study by researchers from UC Riverside, NASA Goddard, American University, and the University of Maryland aims to model what volcanic activity would look like on an exoplanet around a sun-like star. Volcanic activity is of great importance because it provides an indirect way to learn about the geology beneath the surface of an exoplanet.

Volcanoes release materials from the planet’s interior, including into the atmosphere. Therefore, any telescope that can capture images of a volcanic exoplanet’s atmosphere would be able to provide valuable information about its composition. Currently, only a few telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), are capable of detecting exoplanet atmospheres. However, these telescopes can only detect atmospheres around red dwarfs and not sun-like stars.

The LUVOIR telescope, which is still in the concept stage, could change this. LUVOIR has the potential to directly image the atmospheres of Earth-sized exoplanets orbiting sun-like stars at a distance of around 1 astronomical unit (AU). This means that LUVOIR could potentially detect volcanic activity on these exoplanets and provide insights into their interior composition.

To decipher the data captured by telescopes, researchers need to have an understanding of the spectra and characteristics of the objects they observe. The Earth, being one of the best-studied objects in the universe, serves as a valuable reference. Scientists can model how Earth’s atmosphere would appear to telescopes like LUVOIR and use this information to interpret the data from other exoplanets.

Volcanic eruptions release aerosols into the atmosphere, which can affect the spectral readings of various elements such as water vapor and ozone. Observing changes in the spectral bands of these elements during the observation period could indicate the presence of volcanic activity on an exoplanet.

In addition, the presence of sulfur dioxide (acid rain) in an exoplanet’s atmosphere is another indicator of volcanic activity. Although sulfur dioxide has a relatively short lifespan, it is constantly emitted by erupting volcanoes.

Understanding the effects of volcanic activity on exoplanet atmospheres is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of their interiors. By modeling these scenarios, scientists can better interpret the data captured by future telescopes like LUVOIR, and potentially discover new insights about the geology and composition of exoplanets.

