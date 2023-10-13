Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Hogyan lehet megnézni a „Tűzgyűrű” napfogyatkozást Kansas City környékén

ByMampho Brescia

13. október 2023.
Hogyan lehet megnézni a „Tűzgyűrű” napfogyatkozást Kansas City környékén

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

Források:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

Fiatal csillagász magához öleli a napfogyatkozás varázsát

15. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Tudomány

Megtalálták a Pontus tektonikus lemezt: Az ókori Föld hiányzó darabja Borneóról származik

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

A Gaia Obszervatórium félmillió csillagot fedez fel a közeli halmazban

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Fiatal csillagász magához öleli a napfogyatkozás varázsát

15. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Megtalálták a Pontus tektonikus lemezt: Az ókori Föld hiányzó darabja Borneóról származik

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A Gaia Obszervatórium félmillió csillagot fedez fel a közeli halmazban

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

A genetika befolyásolja a méhek altruista viselkedését

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments