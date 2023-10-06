Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Egy Vega rakéta 12 műholdat pályára állít ma este

ByMampho Brescia

6. október 2023.
Egy Vega rakéta 12 műholdat pályára állít ma este

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

Források:
– Arianespace
– space.com

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

A radiokarbon tüske ősi napvihart tár fel

9. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

A NASA Psyche Mission: A fémekben gazdag aszteroida felfedezése

9. október 2023. Gabriel Botha
Tudomány

Ősi bizonyítékok szerint a napvihar tízszer erősebb, mint a Carrington-esemény

9. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A radiokarbon tüske ősi napvihart tár fel

9. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA Psyche Mission: A fémekben gazdag aszteroida felfedezése

9. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

Ősi bizonyítékok szerint a napvihar tízszer erősebb, mint a Carrington-esemény

9. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Mini-Dron Test Gimbal: A biztonságos tesztelés és kalibrálás biztosítása

9. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments