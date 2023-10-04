V0610 Virgo: Alacsony tömegű érintkező bináris rendszer

A recent study conducted by astronomers from the Binary Systems of South and North (BSN) project has provided new insights into V0610 Virgo, a distant binary star. Published on the pre-print server arXiv, the research paper reveals that V0610 Virgo is a low-mass contact binary system.

Contact binaries, also known as W Ursae Majoris-type (W UMa-type) binaries, are binary star systems composed of two dwarf stars in contact with each other. They have a short orbital period and exhibit continuous light variations. These systems have the potential to provide valuable information about stellar evolution.

V0610 Virgo, located approximately 1,560 light-years away from Earth, is an eclipsing binary with an apparent magnitude of 13.3 mag. The system has an orbital period of about eight hours.

Using photometric observations, the team of astronomers led by BSN’s Ailar Alizadehsabegh analyzed V0610 Virgo. The data revealed that the binary system consists of two stars of similar size and mass. The hotter star, classified as a G3 spectral type, has a radius of about 0.735 solar radii and a mass of 0.4 solar masses. The cooler star, classified as a G8 spectral type, has a radius of approximately 0.741 solar radii and a mass of 0.399 solar masses.

The study classified V0610 Virgo as a low-mass contact binary system with a mass ratio of 0.998. The system has a fillout factor of 0.085 and an inclination of 70.65 degrees. The luminosities of the hotter and cooler star were found to be 0.55 and 0.43 solar luminosities, respectively.

The study also noted that the orbital period variation trend in V0610 Virgo is on a decrease, which is typical for low-mass contact binary systems. These binaries often form a disk that could potentially be a site for planet formation, with an age shorter than that of the host stars. Further observations of V0610 Virgo are proposed to determine if this system could be a potential birthplace for extrasolar planets.

