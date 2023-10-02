Városi élet

Az ultrahang technológia ígéretet tesz az „örök vegyszerek” lebontásában

ByVicky Stavropoulou

2. október 2023.
Researchers at The Ohio State University have made a significant breakthrough in finding a method to break down the strong bonds of “forever chemicals,” or PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances). These toxic chemicals are commonly found in everyday items such as cookware, cosmetics, and food wrappers and pose potential health risks to humans.

Led by Professor Linda Weavers, the research team utilized ultrasound technology to emit sound waves at an ultrasonic frequency. These sound waves created tiny bubbles known as “combustion chambers,” which reached temperatures of 10,000 Kelvin. This process, called ultrasonic degradation, effectively broke down the strong fluorine bonds of PFAS molecules into smaller compounds.

Previous methods of treatment had difficulties breaking down the smaller compounds of PFAS. However, this breakthrough technique using ultrasound technology proved to be more efficient in degrading the smaller compounds, as observed over a three-hour period.

The researchers focused their efforts on groundwater contaminated with firefighting foam, where PFAS contamination is prevalent. The results showed that the smaller compounds degraded significantly faster than the larger ones, indicating the potential of ultrasound technology as a more effective and environmentally friendly approach to eliminating PFAS contamination.

While this discovery shows promise, Professor Weavers cautions that the complete eradication of “forever chemicals” from the environment is still a complex task. PFAS substances are pervasive, making their elimination challenging. However, she believes that this ultrasound technology could lead to the development of small, high-energy water filtration devices that can be used in everyday homes.

The research, published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry A, provides new insights into combating the persistence of PFAS in the environment. Further research is needed to find an economically viable way to implement this technology on a larger scale, with the aim of reducing the presence of “forever chemicals” and safeguarding human health and the environment.

Tudomány

Az immunrendszer öregedésének megértése: betekintések a Nemzetközi Űrállomásról

3. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Harminc évvel ezelőtt: Egy titkos küldetés kezdődik Atlantisz debütáló repülésével

3. október 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

Ausztrál kutatók előrehaladást értek el az agyrázkódás vérvizsgálatának kidolgozásában

3. október 2023. Gabriel Botha

