A United Launch Alliance karácsony estéjén elindítja az első Vulcan rakétát

London, 26 October 2023 – United Launch Alliance (ULA), a renowned joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has officially announced its plans to commence the inaugural flight of the highly anticipated Vulcan rocket on Christmas Eve, as reported by CNBC. Tory Bruno, the CEO of ULA, revealed this exciting development during his appearance at the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit. The launch window is set to range from the 24th to the 26th of December.

ULA is diligently managing the construction and qualification of the upper stage of the Vulcan rocket, with a projected completion date set for November. However, in the event of any unexpected delays, ULA will reschedule the launch for January to ensure a seamless and successful mission. The Vulcan launch has encountered several setbacks earlier this year, including an engine explosion during testing conducted by its supplier, Blue Origin.

The groundbreaking Cert-1 mission will be the debut venture for the Vulcan rocket and will involve the transportation of a commercial lunar lander, developed by Astrobotic, along with a payload for Celestis. This exceptional payload will serve as a memorial service, carrying the cherished ashes of individuals who wished to be laid to rest in the eternal expanse of space.

Post the successful launch of Vulcan, ULA envisions multiple launches for 2024, with a subsequent acceleration in launch frequency to a biweekly schedule by the latter half of 2025. ULA recently secured a contract to launch Amazon’s Kuiper satellites, resulting in a balanced backlog of approximately 50-50 between government and commercial projects.

Gyakran ismételt kérdések

1. What is ULA?

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is a joint venture between aerospace giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin, specializing in space launch services. ULA is renowned for deploying cutting-edge rockets and payloads into space.

2. Mi az a Vulcan rakéta?

The Vulcan rocket is an innovative space launch vehicle developed by ULA. It represents the next generation of rockets engineered to deliver various payloads to orbit, including satellites and crewed spacecraft.

3. What is the Cert-1 mission?

The Cert-1 mission refers to the crucial inaugural flight of the Vulcan rocket. It will transport a commercial lunar lander created by Astrobotic, as well as a memorial payload for Celestis, carrying the ashes of individuals who desired a celestial resting place.

4. What is the launch window for the Vulcan rocket?

The launch window for the Vulcan rocket is scheduled from December 24th to 26th. However, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the launch may be rescheduled for January to ensure a safe and successful mission.

5. What are ULA’s future launch plans?

After the Vulcan rocket’s debut, ULA intends to conduct multiple launches in 2024, gradually increasing the launch frequency to every other week by the second half of 2025. The recent Amazon Kuiper satellite launch contract has contributed to a balanced backlog of government and commercial projects.