Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Az ősi napviharok potenciális veszélyt jelentenek a modern világ infrastruktúrájára

ByGabriel Botha

13. október 2023.
Az ősi napviharok potenciális veszélyt jelentenek a modern világ infrastruktúrájára

According to a recent study published by the Royal Society, Earth experienced a massive solar storm approximately 14,300 years ago, and scientists warn that another event of this magnitude could occur relatively soon. While “relatively soon” is a term used in reference to geological time scales, radiocarbon testing reveals that similar events occur roughly once every 1,000 years.

Lead author of the study, Edouard Bard, emphasizes the destructive impact such an event would have on today’s energy and internet networks. He warns that a modern occurrence of such a solar storm would cause significant disruption to communications and travel.

During a solar storm, the sun’s magnetic field weakens, resulting in massive solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Charged particles are emitted and can cause severe damage to anything in their path. While there are no recorded witnesses of a storm as strong as the one detected by researchers, the 1859 Carrington Event is known to be the strongest event ever recorded. Even though it electrocuted telegraph operators across the United States, it was significantly weaker than the storm that occurred 14,300 years ago.

Tracing the existence of ancient solar storms required a herculean effort of interdisciplinary science. Radiocarbon measurements from fossilized trees under French river beds and ice cores in Greenland provided the necessary data. The methodology used is attributed to Japanese physicist Fusa Miyake, who developed it in 2012. Consequently, these superstorms are now referred to as Miyake Events.

Although the potential damage such a storm could cause to our modern world remains uncertain, Benjamin Pope, an astronomer at the University of Queensland, emphasizes the need for further research on these events. He argues that even if they occur once every thousand years, it is crucial to invest in understanding and predicting them, as well as mitigating their effects.

Források:
– The Royal Society Study
– A Washington Post

By Gabriel Botha

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

Az általános iskolai tanársegéd agyvérzésben meghalt a hétvégi kezelés hiánya miatt

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Több mint 100 további ragyogó emlőst találtak, köztük macskákat is

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktikus találkozás

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Az általános iskolai tanársegéd agyvérzésben meghalt a hétvégi kezelés hiánya miatt

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Több mint 100 további ragyogó emlőst találtak, köztük macskákat is

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktikus találkozás

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Hangok a lábunk alatt: a szikla stabilitása az akusztikus mintákon keresztül

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments