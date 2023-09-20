Megtanulhatnak az egerek egy új dalt?

For years, researchers believed that mouse songs were instinctual and fixed. However, in 2012, a team of neurobiologists at Duke University conducted an experiment to test this assumption. The researchers surgically deafened five mice and compared their songs with those of hearing mice. They found that the songs of deafened mice became degraded and unrecognizable, indicating that the ability to hear oneself and others is crucial to a mouse’s song.

This experiment provided clues to the origins of language, which has long been considered “the hardest problem in science.” While vocal learning had been observed in species such as songbirds and whales, scientists believed that these abilities were unrelated to human language. The discovery of vocal learning in mice suggested that language-critical capacity might exist on a continuum.

Other findings have further blurred the line between human and animal communication. Turtles that produce and respond to sounds, coral larvae that can hear healthy reefs, and plants that can detect sounds have all been studied. These discoveries suggest that intention and meaning can be found in nonhuman sounds, pointing to the emergence of rules-based structures in language.

For centuries, language has been seen as a unique characteristic of humans, setting us apart from other species. This belief has justified our dominion over animals and made the evolution of language a mystery. However, experts in linguistics, biology, and cognitive science now suspect that language might have shared components across species, shedding light on the inner lives of animals and our own evolutionary history.

Forrás: The New York Times

Definíciók:

– Vocal learning: The ability to learn and produce sounds through imitation and practice.

– Sonogram: A visual representation of sound, showing the frequency and intensity of different components.

– Neurobiologist: A scientist who studies the nervous system and its relationship to behavior.

– Cetaceans: Marine mammals, including dolphins and whales.

– Pinnipeds: Marine mammals, including seals and sea lions.

– Forebrains: The front part of the brain, responsible for higher cognitive functions.

– Submerged land bridge: A land connection between two landmasses that is underwater due to rising sea levels.