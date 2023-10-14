Új bolygó keletkezik óriásbolygók hatalmas ütközéséből

Astronomers have potentially detected the afterglow of a massive collision between two giant planets for the first time. This collision could lead to the formation of an entirely new planet, providing a rare opportunity to witness the birth of a world and gain insights into the process of planet formation.

In December 2021, astronomers observed a sun-like star, known as ASASSN-21qj, flickering and experiencing changes in its visible light over a few months. This dimming was initially attributed to material passing between the star and Earth. However, an amateur astronomer named Arttu Sainio noticed that the emission of infrared light from the star had risen years before the visible light dimming occurred.

Based on these observations, scientists propose that the flickering and the increase in infrared light could be explained by a cataclysmic collision between two planets. Giant impacts, such as these collisions, are believed to play a crucial role in the final stages of planet formation, shaping their sizes, compositions, and orbits.

If the collision hypothesis is correct, the impact would have released a significant amount of energy, superheating and melting the material from the colliding planets. This would have formed a hot, glowing mass hundreds of times larger than the original planets. The observations of increased infrared light likely resulted from this massive body emitting heat.

The collision would have also ejected debris into various orbits around the star, some of which would have vaporized, forming clouds of tiny ice and rock crystals. These clouds led to sporadic dimming of the star’s visible light as they passed between ASASSN-21qj and Earth.

The findings suggest that the colliding planets were possibly similar in size to Uranus and Neptune, containing a significant amount of ice. The collision likely occurred at a distance further from the star, resembling our solar system’s outer regions rather than tightly-packed planetary systems observed elsewhere.

By studying this star system over time, scientists hope to gain further insights into the formation of planets. Future observations using telescopes like NASA’s JWST will allow researchers to determine the sizes and compositions of debris particles, analyze the chemistry of the post-impact body, and track its cooling process. They may even witness the emergence of new moons.

This discovery provides a unique opportunity to observe the formation of a new planet in real time and expand our understanding of how giant impacts shape planetary systems.

