A paraziták lopott gének segítségével manipulálják a gazdákat, tanulmányi eredmények

Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research have uncovered a fascinating method that parasites use to manipulate their hosts: stolen genes acquired through horizontal gene transfer. The study, published in Current Biology, reveals that parasites possess the ability to manipulate host behavior for their own survival and reproduction.

One example of this manipulation is seen in horsehair worms. These worms are born in water and rely on aquatic insects to transport them to dry land. Once they reach their terrestrial hosts, such as crickets or mantises, the worms manipulate their behavior to ensure they are eventually returned to water, where they can continue their life cycle. While previous studies have suggested the use of molecular mimicry by parasites, the exact mechanism behind this phenomenon has remained elusive.

To shed light on this topic, the researchers examined the gene expression in a Chordodes horsehair worm while it was manipulating its mantis host. They discovered that the worm expressed over 3,000 genes more intensely during manipulation, indicating the production of proteins that influence the host’s nervous system. In contrast, gene expression in the mantis brains remained unchanged compared to uninfected mantises.

The researchers then turned their attention to the origins of the genes involved in manipulating the host. They found that many of the horsehair worm genes were remarkably similar to those found in mantises. This suggests that the genes were acquired through horizontal gene transfer, a process in which genes are transferred between organisms without reproduction. Horizontal gene transfer can have significant evolutionary consequences, enabling organisms to rapidly acquire new genes or functions.

Further analysis supported the idea that the molecular mimicry observed in the horsehair worms is a result of horizontal gene transfer from mantises. The researchers found that key genes involved in host manipulation matched those in mantises, but were absent or different in horsehair worm species that do not use mantis hosts. These mimicry genes, particularly those associated with neuromodulation, light attraction, and circadian rhythms, appear to play a vital role in host manipulation.

Horizontal gene transfer has been widely observed in bacteria as a mechanism for evolving antibiotic resistance. The discovery of this process among multicellular organisms offers valuable insights into evolution. Researchers hope to use the hairworm as a model to further investigate horizontal gene transfer and enhance our understanding of evolutionary adaptation.

Források:

– Original Study: Current Biology, “Horizontal gene transfer enables behavioral mimicry and provides a hidden adaptation in a parasitic nematomorph”

– RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research: https://www.riken.jp/en/news_pubs/research_news/pr/2021/20211020_1/