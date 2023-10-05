Városi élet

A SpaceX új Starlink műholdat bocsát ki

ByGabriel Botha

5. október 2023.
SpaceX successfully launched a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday, October 5. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 22 Starlink satellites and took off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This marked the eighth flight for Falcon 9’s first-stage booster supporting this mission.

The first stage of the rocket, which had previously launched various missions including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and four Starlink missions, successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.

Starlink is a constellation of advanced satellites that operate in low orbit around the Earth. It aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved and remote areas worldwide, including regions that lack reliable internet infrastructure, such as rural and remote areas.

This launch contributes to the growing Starlink constellation, which already consists of thousands of satellites. The goal is to provide global coverage and improve internet connectivity for millions of people around the world. SpaceX continues to launch more satellites to expand coverage and enhance the performance of the Starlink network.

With the successful deployment of these 22 new satellites, SpaceX moves closer to achieving its mission of delivering high-speed internet access to people in even the most remote corners of the globe. The company has become a key player in the satellite internet industry, revolutionizing connectivity options and bridging the digital divide.

