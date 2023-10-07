NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, set to study an Earth-like asteroid, will not only explore the asteroid’s composition but will also conduct a test of advanced optical communication technology. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration will take place during the six-year journey to the asteroid, laying the groundwork for future space missions.

In preparation for launch, the Psyche spacecraft and DSOC demonstration were transported to the SpaceX hangar at Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft was encapsulated along with the DSOC technology inside a clean room at the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida.

The fairings, which protect the spacecraft from aerodynamic pressure and heat during launch, were also installed. Once the rocket reaches a certain altitude, the fairings will separate and return to Earth. The spacecraft will then be mated to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with launch targeted for October 12.

This mission holds historic significance as it will be the first primary science mission launched to orbit by a Falcon Heavy rocket. It is also the second interplanetary mission that SpaceX has launched on behalf of NASA. NASA’s Launch Services Program certified the rocket for use with the agency’s most complex and highest priority missions.

Psyche’s mission is to study an asteroid that is believed to be similar to Earth’s core, composed of rock and iron-nickel metal. This asteroid offers a unique opportunity to understand the building blocks of planet formation. It will take approximately six years for the spacecraft to reach the asteroid’s orbit between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will then spend 26 months orbiting the asteroid at different altitudes, gathering data on its composition, topography, and magnetic and gravitational properties.

The DSOC technology demonstration will occur during the first two years of the mission. DSOC will use an invisible near-infrared laser to send and receive test data from Earth at significantly higher bandwidths than conventional radio wave systems. The knowledge gained from this demonstration could support future NASA missions, including human exploration of Mars.

Overall, the Psyche mission not only promises to unlock insights about the asteroid itself but also provides an opportunity to test advanced communication technology that could revolutionize future space exploration.

