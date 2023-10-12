A csillagrobbanásokban részt vevő rövid élettartamú izotópok nukleáris reakcióinak tanulmányozására kifejlesztett új módszer

Researchers have devised a new technique to study nuclear reactions that power stellar explosions. This method involves the use of an Active Target Time Projection Chamber (AT-TPC) combined with a magnetic spectrometer. The study, published in Physical Review Letters, aims to investigate short-lived nuclei that are difficult to examine in the laboratory.

The AT-TPC is able to detect and identify particles by tracking their paths as they move through a gas-filled space. On the other hand, the magnetic spectrometer collects and identifies particles that exit this gas-filled area. By using this innovative approach, scientists were able to measure an important reaction involving the exchange of a neutron from a deuterium target with a proton from a radioactive projectile, in this case, oxygen-14.

This specific reaction is comparable to the electron-capture process that occurs in the explosions of massive stars. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for researchers to gain insights into how they shape the universe and contribute to the formation of elements found on Earth.

The success of this initial measurement opens up possibilities for future research on short-lived isotopes that are essential in comprehending astronomical events. The reactions that can be studied using this technique have a significant impact on the evolution of exploding stars and the elements they generate. Future investigations will address one of the fundamental questions in nuclear physics: the origin of elements.

The combination of the Active Target technique with a magnetic spectrometer allows researchers to explore radioactive nuclei and model their behavior in stellar environments. At the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory (now the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams), the team employed the AT-TPC coupled with the S800 magnetic spectrometer to measure a charge-exchange reaction between a radioactive oxygen-14 beam and a deuterium target.

This type of measurement was made possible due to the high luminosity and sensitivity of the Active Target technique, in which the target material (in this case, deuterium gas) also acts as a detector medium. The AT-TPC was filled with deuterium gas, and the radioactive oxygen-14 beam was generated by the Coupled Cyclotron Facility and injected into the chamber. The two low-energy protons resulting from the reaction were detected based on their tracks, while the nitrogen-14, which escaped the target volume, was detected by the S800 spectrometer.

Previously, such measurements were not feasible due to the extremely low energies of the protons after the reaction, making their observation challenging when using a solid target. But with the AT-TPC, researchers can now investigate this reaction on other short-lived isotopes available at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams.

The study was carried out by a collaboration of scientists from Michigan State University, the University of Santiago in Spain, the University of Mainz in Germany, Argonne National Laboratory, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Source: S. Giraud et al, β+ Gamow-Teller Strengths from Unstable O14 via the (d,He2) Reaction in Inverse Kinematics, Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.130.232301 [US Department of Energy]

US Department of Energy. “Researchers develop a novel method to study nuclear reactions on short-lived isotopes involved in explosions of stars.” Phys.org, 12 October 2023.