Titokzatos tündérkörök a világ különböző pontjain

Scientists have long been intrigued by the mysterious circular patterns of bare soil surrounded by rings of vegetation known as fairy circles. Previously, these formations were believed to exist only in parts of Namibia and Australia. However, recent research has discovered fairy circles in over 250 locations across 15 countries and three continents. This new finding sheds light on the environmental factors that contribute to their formation.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, utilized AI-powered models to analyze satellite imagery and identify 263 sites worldwide that exhibit patterns similar to the fairy circles observed in Namibia and Western Australia. Researchers led by Emilio Guirado from the University of Alicante’s Laboratory of Ecology of Arid Zones and Global Change discovered a strong correlation between specific soil and climate characteristics and the presence of fairy circles.

Key indicators of fairy circle occurrence include low nitrogen content in the soil and an average annual rainfall of less than 200 mm. Researchers also found that areas with fairy circles demonstrated greater stability compared to other ecosystems. This suggests that fairy circles could serve as indicators of ecosystem degradation caused by climate change, similar to other spatial patterns in arid zones.

The findings of this study open up new avenues for research on the functional implications of fairy circles. They provide insights into how these vegetation structures contribute to ecosystem stability and help mitigate the effects of climate change. The study emphasizes the significance of fairy circles as potential indicators of environmental change in increasingly fragile ecosystems.

By deepening our understanding of the distribution and characteristics of fairy circles, scientists can further explore their role in maintaining ecosystem health and resilience. This knowledge could be instrumental in developing strategies to protect and manage these unique formations in the face of ongoing environmental challenges.

