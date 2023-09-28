A Raman-spektroszkópia alkalmazása üveg- és kerámiaanyagok elemzésében

Raman spectroscopy is a widely used industrial process for determining the chemical composition and structural components of various materials. It was first observed by C.V. Raman in 1928 and has since become an important tool for material analysis. This article focuses on the application of Raman spectroscopy in analyzing glass and ceramic materials.

Raman spectroscopy utilizes laser lights for analysis. When a sample absorbs photons emitted by a laser light, the photons are temporarily in a non-stationary state before being re-emitted. The frequency of the re-emitted photons undergoes a shift, known as the Raman shift, which provides insights into the vibrational, rotational, and other low-frequency transitions occurring within the molecules or molecular groups in the sample.

Raman spectroscopy is non-destructive and offers qualitative insights into materials. In the analysis of glass, it can reveal the presence of certain ions through characteristic high-frequency peaks in the spectra. It is also used in the investigation of the impacts of alkali metals on glasses, which can lead to structural modifications and changes in properties.

In ceramic analysis, Raman spectroscopy is primarily used to examine ceramic mineralogy and the glassy components present in glazes. It offers direct insights into the structural attributes of mineral phases and is the only technique capable of identifying amorphous and glassy phases.

The experimental procedure for Raman spectroscopy involves using a laser, a specimen compartment, a spectrometer, a detector, and an optical microscope. The sample is prepared either as a fine powder or with a flat, polished surface for analysis. The scattered light from the sample is collected and analyzed through a spectrometer, resulting in a Raman spectrum with distinctive peaks corresponding to specific vibrational modes.

To ensure accurate Raman spectroscopy, various instruments and detectors can be used. Laser sources, such as argon ion lasers or helium-neon lasers, are commonly employed. Dispersive spectrometers and Fourier-transform spectrometers are the two primary types of spectrometers used, with the former being more prevalent. Detectors like charge-coupled devices (CCDs) have replaced photomultiplier tubes (PMTs) for signal detection.

In addition to compositional and structural analysis, Raman spectroscopy is used in the materials engineering industry for quality control purposes. It helps monitor the integrity of glass and ceramic materials during the manufacturing process to ensure they meet industry standards. Raman spectroscopy is also valuable in investigating the causes of failures in glass or ceramic parts.

In recent research, the structure and chemical stability of telluride glasses were studied using Raman spectroscopy. Errors arising from laser-induced modifications or crystallization during data acquisition were identified. The rapid oxidation process that occurs on the surface of telluride glass was also found to be a common source of error. Further studies are needed to address these issues.

In conclusion, Raman spectroscopy is a versatile technique for analyzing glass and ceramic materials. It provides valuable insights into their composition, structure, and properties. As technology advances, the application of artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based spectroscopy is improving the processing of Raman spectra and expanding the potential of this technique in various industries.

