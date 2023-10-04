Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Az óriás Magellán távcső elsődleges tüköre hamarosan elkészül

ByVicky Stavropoulou

4. október 2023.
Az óriás Magellán távcső elsődleges tüköre hamarosan elkészül

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Források:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

Egy új tanulmány megerősíti, hogy az új-mexikói megkövesedett lábnyomok több mint 20,000 XNUMX évesek

6. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Tudomány

Kutatók 3D Print Rover Wheel a NASA Hold-misszióhoz

6. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Egy ritka Triceratops koponya került elő Albertában

6. október 2023. Gabriel Botha

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Egy új tanulmány megerősíti, hogy az új-mexikói megkövesedett lábnyomok több mint 20,000 XNUMX évesek

6. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Kutatók 3D Print Rover Wheel a NASA Hold-misszióhoz

6. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Egy ritka Triceratops koponya került elő Albertában

6. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

Egy Vega rakéta 12 műholdat pályára állít ma este

6. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments