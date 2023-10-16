Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Újra felfedezett ókori tektonikus lemez: A Pontus-lemez

ByVicky Stavropoulou

16. október 2023.
Újra felfedezett ókori tektonikus lemez: A Pontus-lemez

Scientists have made an exciting discovery as they recently found the long-lost Pontus plate, a tectonic plate that vanished approximately 20 million years ago. This plate, which was about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean, once existed beneath the Pontus Ocean, an ancient body of water. The rediscovery of the Pontus plate was accidental, coming to light during a study of rocks in Borneo.

Originally, researchers were studying the Pacific plate when they stumbled upon rock fragments that displayed magnetic properties inconsistent with known plates. Through computer modelling, it was determined that these rock fragments belonged to a previously unknown tectonic plate called the Pontus plate. This plate came into existence at least 160 million years ago and might have formed even earlier.

Over time, the Pontus plate disappeared as it was subducted beneath the Australian and Chinese plates. This discovery not only provides insights into Earth’s geological history but also enhances our understanding of the complex movement of tectonic plates.

Through the accidental discovery of the Pontus plate, scientists have gained valuable knowledge about the world’s ancient tectonic activity. The findings contribute to the ongoing efforts to comprehend the intricacies of Earth’s geological processes and further our understanding of the planet’s dynamic nature.

Források:
– Élő tudomány

