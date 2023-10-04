Új betekintést nyert a Bennu aszteroidába, amelyet az OSIRIS-REx minta mutatott be

Scientists were surprised to find an abundance of dark, fine-grained material when they opened the canister containing the sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The unexpected debris on the inside of the container’s lid and base provides researchers with an opportunity to gain key insights about the asteroid even before the primary sample is analyzed.

The sample collection marked the successful conclusion of NASA’s 7-year OSIRIS-REx mission, which traveled 200 million miles to Bennu, touched down on the asteroid, and then returned to Earth to deliver the sample. The sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for careful analysis in a dedicated clean room.

Asteroids are remnants from the early days of the solar system and studying them can provide valuable information about the formation and evolution of the planets. Additionally, understanding the composition and orbits of near-Earth asteroids is crucial for developing strategies to prevent potential collisions with our planet.

During the sample collection process, the spacecraft’s Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism head disturbed the surface of Bennu and collected a significant amount of material. This resulted in particles drifting off into space before the head was stored in the canister. Scientists hope to conduct a quick analysis of the material discovered on the canister’s lid and base before diving into the bulk of the sample.

By studying the composition of the Bennu sample, scientists aim to gain insights into the early days of our solar system and potentially develop methods to deflect potentially hazardous asteroids. The unexpected debris on the canister provides an unexpected bonus for researchers, offering a glimpse into the asteroid’s composition before the main sample analysis takes place.

