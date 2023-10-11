Új módszer azonosítja a gazdasejt transzkripcióját célzó toxoplazma effektor fehérjéket

Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11. október 2023.
A recent study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe has introduced a novel method for identifying the functions of secreted proteins from the parasite Toxoplasma. The study, conducted by a research team, utilized the Dual Perturb-Seq method to analyze the effects of over 200 proteins secreted by Toxoplasma into human host cells.

The researchers were able to identify and characterize several novel effector proteins that play a role in changing host cell transcription and behavior. One significant finding of the study is the identification of an effector protein called TgSOS1, which is essential for altering a key immune signaling pathway in the host. This discovery highlights the critical role of Toxoplasma in reprogramming host cell transcription during infection and establishing persistent infection.

Moritz Treeck, the corresponding author of the study, expressed excitement about the potential impact of this research. The Dual Perturb-Seq method not only provides a deeper understanding of host-microbe interactions but also serves as a versatile tool for investigating various pathogens. This breakthrough brings scientists closer to unraveling the complexities of infection and developing more effective strategies to combat infectious diseases.

Future steps for the research team include expanding their experiments to cells of other species to gain insight into how Toxoplasma can infect a wide range of warm-blooded animals, making it one of the most successful parasites on Earth.

Forrás: Cell Host & Microb, Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência

