Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Felhívás Új-Zéland következő landolt meteoritjának megkeresésére

ByRobert Andrew

13. október 2023.
Felhívás Új-Zéland következő landolt meteoritjának megkeresésére

A Whangārei man, Brendon Reid, had a surprise sighting of a “massive fireball” while watching television at his home late at night. Intrigued by the sight, Reid went online and discovered fireballs.nz, a website that provides information about meteorites and allows people to report their sightings. He uploaded his sighting and received an email from James Scott, a professor at the Otago University Department of Geology, who confirmed that what Reid had seen was indeed a meteorite.

This encounter sparked Reid’s interest in meteorites, and he decided to get involved with the Fireballs Aotearoa project spearheaded by Scott. Reid now has a fireball camera installed at his home, which records activities in the night sky and sends the data to Otago University. The hope is to locate the next meteorite that lands in New Zealand using these fireball cameras, which can triangulate meteors. Scott explained that New Zealand has had nine known meteorites in the past 160 years, with only two of them being falls (collected immediately after landing). The remaining seven were found by chance.

The lack of a central reporting system for fireball sightings has made finding fallen meteorites challenging. Scott emphasized the need for more cameras, particularly in areas with large coverage gaps like Northland. On December 12th, the New Zealand network will have a unique opportunity to witness the first meteor shower associated with comet 469/Wirtanen. People interested in participating in the project can sign up on the fireballs.nz website. Ready-to-go cameras are available for purchase at $550, and participants only need access to a standard wall socket, good Wi-Fi, and a way to connect the camera to their building.

The goal is not only to locate meteorites in New Zealand but also to gather valuable information about the formation and evolution of the solar system. These rocks provide insights into the early stages of the solar system and its development over time.

Források:
– Fireballs Aotearoa project by Otago University Department of Geology
– Professor James Scott, Otago University Department of Geology
– fireballs.nz website

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktikus találkozás

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

Hangok a lábunk alatt: a szikla stabilitása az akusztikus mintákon keresztül

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, a termékenységkutatás úttörője 95 éves korában elhunyt

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktikus találkozás

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Hangok a lábunk alatt: a szikla stabilitása az akusztikus mintákon keresztül

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Ryuzo Yanagimachi, a termékenységkutatás úttörője 95 éves korában elhunyt

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

India első napelemes missziója, az Aditya-L1, amely januárban eléri a Lagrange-pontot

15. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments