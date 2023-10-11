Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Az Albertai Egyetem kutatója innovatív módszereket fejleszt ki a CO2 és a glicerin értéknövelt anyagokká történő átalakítására

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11. október 2023.
Az Albertai Egyetem kutatója innovatív módszereket fejleszt ki a CO2 és a glicerin értéknövelt anyagokká történő átalakítására

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

A nők a fizikai erőt részesítik előnyben a rövid távú kapcsolatokban, de a társulási humort a hosszú távú siker érdekében

13. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Tudomány

Útmutató a gyűrűs napfogyatkozás biztonságos megtekintéséhez és fényképezéséhez

13. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Műholdak az űrben: veszély a rádiócsillagászatra és a kozmoszhoz való kapcsolódásunkra

13. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A nők a fizikai erőt részesítik előnyben a rövid távú kapcsolatokban, de a társulási humort a hosszú távú siker érdekében

13. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Útmutató a gyűrűs napfogyatkozás biztonságos megtekintéséhez és fényképezéséhez

13. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Műholdak az űrben: veszély a rádiócsillagászatra és a kozmoszhoz való kapcsolódásunkra

13. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Az ózonnak kitett szójabab stresszszintjének mérésére használt fluoreszcencia

13. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments