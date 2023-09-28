Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

A NASA válaszcsoportot hoz létre a Mars-minta-visszaküldési misszióval kapcsolatos aggályok kezelésére

ByRobert Andrew

28. szeptember 2023.
A NASA válaszcsoportot hoz létre a Mars-minta-visszaküldési misszióval kapcsolatos aggályok kezelésére

NASA has established a response team following an independent review of the agency’s plans for its Mars Sample Return mission. The mission, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to retrieve samples from the Red Planet and marks several firsts, including the first launch from another planet and the first rendezvous in orbit around another planet.

The review board’s report, submitted earlier this month, highlighted important scientific objectives of the mission but also raised concerns about potential budgetary issues. The report included 20 observations and 59 suggestions for the proposed mission.

One of the main concerns raised in the report is the ballooning costs of the Mars Sample Return mission, which could potentially overshadow other projects and priorities in the long run. Launching the mission by 2030, as intended, would require an estimated $8 billion to $11 billion.

To address the concerns raised in the report, the newly formed response team, led by NASA’s deputy associate administrator for science, Sandra Connelly, will evaluate the findings and recommendations. The team has until the second quarter of 2024 to propose a course of action, and the official confirmation of the mission’s cost and schedule will be determined after the review’s conclusion.

In response to the report, NASA aims to improve communication about the mission’s significance to the public and reassess the mission’s management structure to reduce overhead. The agency recognizes the complexity of the Mars Sample Return mission and the strategic investment that has been made in its development.

Independent review boards, like the one commissioned for the Mars Sample Return mission, play a crucial role in assessing whether mission goals are being achieved within the allocated budget. NASA aims to address any necessary changes identified in the report to ensure the success of the mission.

Források:
– Forrás cikk: [forrás]
– Ars Technica: [source]

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

A tanulmány feltárja a metánkerékpározás hatását a sarkvidéki tavakban az éghajlatváltozásra

30. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

A NASA és a SpaceX kitűzte a Psyche Mission októberi indításának dátumát

30. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

A cookie-beállítások kezelésének fontossága a személyre szabott online élmény érdekében

30. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A tanulmány feltárja a metánkerékpározás hatását a sarkvidéki tavakban az éghajlatváltozásra

30. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA és a SpaceX kitűzte a Psyche Mission októberi indításának dátumát

30. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

A cookie-beállítások kezelésének fontossága a személyre szabott online élmény érdekében

30. szeptember 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA kiterjeszti a New Horizons űrhajók működését a multidiszciplináris tudomány érdekében

30. szeptember 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments