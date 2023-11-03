Forradalmasító űrtermesztés: Mikrozöldek betakarítása mikrogravitációban

Microgreens, the young seedlings of edible plants, have gained significant attention for their high nutritional content, intense flavors, and vibrant colors. As space agencies prepare for long-duration missions, such as to Mars, the need for sustainable food options becomes crucial. Astronauts require fresh produce to supplement their diet and maintaining a nutritious food supply in space poses unique challenges.

To address this challenge, a team of researchers from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center developed a microgreen planting box that revolutionizes the harvest techniques in microgravity. The study, published in the Gravitational and Space Research journal, details the design, construction, and testing of this innovative hardware.

The microgreen planting box allows for safe and efficient harvest in both microgravity and Earth’s gravity. The compact size of microgreens presented a unique challenge in the weightless environment of space. Traditional harvesting methods were unsuitable, as they risked contamination by roots. Therefore, the researchers explored novel cutting and bagging techniques to overcome these limitations.

During three parabolic flights, various cutting methods (Guillotine, Pepper Grinder, Scissors) and bagging methods (attached and manual) were tested using the microgreen planting box. The results showed promising outcomes for the ability to successfully harvest microgreens in microgravity.

This research holds great significance for future space missions, where astronauts will rely on sustainable, fresh food sources. The successful cultivation of microgreens in space offers a practical and nutritious solution. Beyond their nutritional value, microgreens are visually appealing and can provide a variety of flavors, enhancing the overall dining experience for astronauts.

The development of hardware for microgreen harvest in space was made possible through funding from the NASA Kennedy Space Center for Engineering Safety and Operations funds, as well as support from the NASA Flight Opportunities program. The researchers express their gratitude to Earl Adams and Alexander Van Dijk for their contributions.

FAQ:

Q: What are microgreens?

A: Microgreens are the young seedlings of edible plants known for their high nutritional content, intense flavors, and vibrant colors.

Q: How were microgreens harvested in microgravity?

A: Researchers developed a microgreen planting box and tested various cutting methods (Guillotine, Pepper Grinder, Scissors) and bagging methods (attached and manual) during parabolic flights to overcome the challenges of microgravity.

Q: Why are microgreens important for space crop production?

A: Microgreens offer a sustainable and nutritious food source for astronauts during long-duration space missions and can enhance their dining experience with their variety of flavors and vibrant appearance.