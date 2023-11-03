A frissített katalógusban új betekintések jelentek meg a Kepler 385 bolygórendszerről

A recent study has unveiled fascinating new details about the Kepler 385 planetary system, which was discovered by NASA’s Kepler mission during its nearly decade-long planet-hunting mission that ended in 2018. The system, located approximately 4,670 light-years away from Earth, consists of seven planets in close proximity to their star. While some planets were confirmed earlier in 2014, the updated catalogue confirms the existence of all the planets in the system and provides fresh insights into their properties.

Led by Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, the team of exoplanet scientists assembled the most accurate list of Kepler planet candidates to date. Their findings will be published in the Journal of Planetary Science under the title “Updated Catalog of Kepler Planet Candidates: Focus on Accuracy and Orbital Periods.” This comprehensive catalogue will enable astronomers to further study the characteristics of these exoplanets, expanding our knowledge of these distant worlds.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Kepler 385 system is that all seven planets are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. The two innermost planets are believed to be rocky and potentially possess thin atmospheres. The remaining five planets are about twice the size of Earth and likely have thick atmospheres. This unique system presents a goldmine of information for scientists to deepen their understanding of planetary systems and provides an opportunity to compare these distant worlds to our own Solar System.

The updated catalogue not only sheds light on the Kepler 385 system but also includes information on nearly 4,400 planet candidates and 700 multi-planet systems. By improving measurements of the host stars using data from the ESA’s Gaia spacecraft, the researchers were able to analyze the distribution of transit durations, which helped unveil new insights into the nature of planetary orbits in multi-planet systems.

Interestingly, the study found that systems with more transiting planets tend to have more circular orbits. This finding, supported by a more direct and model-independent approach, challenges the previous inference that small planets with more transiting planets have smaller orbital eccentricities.

Although the Kepler 385 system is not habitable due to intense radiation, this updated catalogue enriches our understanding of exoplanetary systems and paves the way for further discoveries and insights. With improved data and analysis, astronomers and researchers can continue to explore the wonders of our galaxy and uncover the mysteries of exoplanetary systems.

