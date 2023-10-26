A média nem tudja kezelni az egyszer használatos arcmaszkok környezeti hatásait

A recent review conducted by a team of experts from Bangor University has shed light on the media’s failure to emphasize the negative impact of single-use facemasks on the environment. The study, which analyzed British and Irish press coverage from March 2020 to December 2021, revealed that newspapers predominantly favored single-use surgical masks in their reporting, without adequately addressing the issue of waste management and environmental sustainability.

According to Dr. Anaïs Augé, the first author of the study, the way in which the media reported on masks significantly influenced people’s mask-wearing choices during the pandemic. The term ‘masks’ was often used to refer to disposable face masks, while ‘face-coverings’ were associated with homemade or shop-bought material masks. The media also tended to use ‘mask’ when discussing mandatory wearing, while ‘face-covering’ was used when there was an element of choice.

Despite scientific discussions on the safety and reusability of face-coverings, newspapers largely neglected to convey this information to the public. Dr. Morwenna Spear, a materials scientist, emphasized that little attention was given to the environmental concerns associated with single-use masks, even in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research team believes that newspapers have played a role in promoting the use of single-use masks and have contributed to the increase in waste generated. The study highlights the need for more responsible reporting that considers the environmental impact of different mask options and encourages the adoption of reusable face-coverings.

This study was part of the Arts and Humanities Research Council project led by Prof. Nathan Abrams, which aimed to understand the factors influencing consumer choices and behaviors regarding facemasks. The project emphasized the responsible disposal of masks and the importance of media messaging in influencing public motivation and decision-making.

Overall, the review underscores the media’s missed opportunity to address the environmental consequences of single-use facemasks and raise awareness among the public. It calls for a more comprehensive approach to reporting that takes into account sustainability considerations and enables individuals to make informed choices to protect both public health and the environment.