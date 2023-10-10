Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Az új Samuel Oschin légi és űrközpont az Endeavour űrrepülőgép házába

10. október 2023.
The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, the permanent home of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour, held its official ground-breaking ceremony on June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. The center, when it opens, will feature 150 exhibits spread across three multi-level galleries, titled “Air,” “Space,” and “Shuttle.” It will occupy four floors and 100,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The new space center, located at the California Science Center, will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the history and technological advancements of air and space travel. The exhibits will showcase various artifacts and interactive displays to engage and educate visitors of all ages.

One of the highlights of the center will be the display of the space shuttle Endeavour itself. The shuttle will be exhibited in an upright position, allowing visitors to see it up close and explore its interior. The shuttle’s mission patches, worn by the astronauts during their flights, were also showcased during the ground-breaking ceremony.

Additionally, the center will feature a space gallery that provides a glimpse into the wonders of outer space. Visitors will have the chance to learn about celestial bodies, space exploration missions, and the latest discoveries in space science. The gallery will incorporate stunning visuals and interactive exhibits to make the experience memorable.

The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is a significant addition to Los Angeles’ cultural landscape and will undoubtedly attract space enthusiasts and curious minds alike. It will serve as a platform to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM fields and continue pushing the boundaries of human space exploration.

