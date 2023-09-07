Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

A vér-agy gát váratlan szerepének feltárása a hangyák viselkedésének szabályozásában

7. szeptember 2023.
A vér-agy gát váratlan szerepének feltárása a hangyák viselkedésének szabályozásában

Researchers have discovered that the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in carpenter ants actively controls the behavior necessary for the functioning of entire ant colonies. The BBB produces an enzyme called Juvenile hormone esterase (Jhe), which degrades the hormone called Juvenile Hormone (JH3). The variation in the levels of this enzyme in the BBB determines whether an ant becomes a forager or a soldier.

The primary role of the BBB is to control the movement of various substances in and out of the brain to ensure normal brain function in many animals, including ants. However, the researchers found that the BBB in carpenter ants plays an active role in regulating behavior.

The researchers discovered that the ant BBB produces a specific version of the Jhe enzyme, which degrades JH3. This hormone is known to promote foraging behavior among social insect workers. The levels of the JH3-degrading enzyme in the BBB vary among different types of worker ants in the same colony, resulting in different levels of JH3 in the brain and different roles within the colony.

Interestingly, the researchers also have evidence that similar mechanisms may play a role in mouse behavior. They found that mouse BBB cells express hormone-degrading enzymes at higher levels than other endothelial cell types, including enzymes that degrade testosterone.

This research demonstrates how a single protein expressed in the right place at the right time can have significant effects on individual behaviors underlying complex societies, not just in ants but potentially in other organisms, including mammals.

Further studies are needed to understand the origin and prevalence of this mechanism and its role in controlling behavior outside of ants.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

