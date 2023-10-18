Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

A tudat az agy entrópiájának eredménye?

ByRobert Andrew

18. október 2023.
A tudat az agy entrópiájának eredménye?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

A grönlandi jégtakaró jobban ellenáll a globális felmelegedésnek, mint azt korábban gondolták

20. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Tudomány

Fekete lyukak létezhetnek tökéletesen kiegyensúlyozott párokban, tanulmányok

20. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Tudomány

Utazás a 16-os aszteroida pszichéjéhez: A Naprendszer születésének felfedezése

20. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A grönlandi jégtakaró jobban ellenáll a globális felmelegedésnek, mint azt korábban gondolták

20. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Fekete lyukak létezhetnek tökéletesen kiegyensúlyozott párokban, tanulmányok

20. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Utazás a 16-os aszteroida pszichéjéhez: A Naprendszer születésének felfedezése

20. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Az 50 millió évvel ezelőtti denevérkoponya új betekintést nyújt a denevérek korai evolúciójába

20. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments