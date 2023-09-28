The Speed of the Annular Solar Eclipse: How It Varies Across the Americas

On October 14, 2023, a rare astronomical event will occur across the Americas – an annular solar eclipse. During this eclipse, part of the moon’s shadow will travel at varying speeds, ranging from as fast as 5,500 mph to as slow as 1,250 mph. The speed of the eclipse depends on several factors, including its location on Earth, the distance to the moon, and the moon’s orbital speed.

The shape of the Earth plays a significant role in determining the speed of the eclipse. As the moon’s shadow first touches the northern Pacific Ocean, it will travel at a staggering speed of 198,842 mph. However, as it departs the planet in the Atlantic Ocean, it will slow down to 582,976 mph. The shadow moves fastest at the extremes of the eclipse path because the axis of the shadow is more tangent to the Earth’s surface.

In the middle of the eclipse path, where a “ring of fire” will be visible for 5 minutes and 17 seconds off the coast of Nicaragua, the eclipse will travel at a much slower pace of 1,251 mph. This slower speed is due to the axis of the shadow being perpendicular to the Earth’s surface at this location. While the moon itself doesn’t slow down, the intersection of the Earth and moon’s shadow does.

In the United States, the speed of the eclipse will neither be at its fastest nor slowest. When the moon’s shadow reaches the Oregon coast at 9:13 a.m. PDT, its speed will have already decreased to 5,683 mph. By the time it leaves the coast of Texas 50 minutes later at 12:03 p.m. CDT, its speed will have further decreased to 1,772 mph. Therefore, during its passage southeast across the U.S., the speed of the eclipse will decrease by 3,911 mph.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is slightly farther away in its orbit and cannot completely cover the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect. The moon’s central shadow, known as the umbra, is cone-shaped. During a total solar eclipse, the tip of the cone touches the Earth. However, during an annular solar eclipse, the cone does not fully touch the Earth, creating an antumbra where the moon appears within the sun’s disk.

Overall, the speed of the annular solar eclipse varies depending on location, with the fastest speeds observed at the extremes of the eclipse path. Understanding the factors that affect the speed of the eclipse adds to our knowledge and appreciation of this celestial phenomenon.

