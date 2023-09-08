Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Rests During Lunar Night Before Reawakening Attempt

ByVicky Stavropoulou

8. szeptember 2023.
The Chandrayaan-3 lander, after successfully landing on the lunar surface and becoming the fourth nation to do so, is now in sleep mode while it rests through the 14-day lunar night. The primary goals of the mission, including technology demonstrations and data collection focused on analyzing the composition of the moon’s soil and atmosphere, have been successfully completed. The Chandrayaan-3 mission marks the first exploration so close to the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain deposits of water ice that could be used for future missions and space exploration.

The landing was a point of national pride for India, with millions of people watching online coverage and celebrating the country’s tireless scientific efforts. The Chandrayaan-3 lander and its six-wheeled rover have been equipped with a variety of scientific instruments that have been performing normally during the mission. The rover has traveled over 100 meters across the lunar surface, taking photos and collecting data. Scientists have already made surprising discoveries, such as the higher-than-expected temperature of the moon’s surface and the presence of sulfur near the moon’s south pole.

In the coming weeks, mission controllers will attempt to reawaken the lander and continue its scientific investigations. The ability to successfully lift the lander off the lunar surface, as demonstrated by a small hop it made on September 4, will be crucial for future missions aiming to return samples or astronauts from the moon.

Források:
– CNN’s World Report
– The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

