Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Az új óriás csapóajtós pókkövület betekintést nyújt a modern fajok ősébe

ByRobert Andrew

1. október 2023.
Az új óriás csapóajtós pókkövület betekintést nyújt a modern fajok ősébe

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Források:

– A Linnean Society zoológiai folyóirata

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

A cookie-k és az adatvédelmi szabályzatok megértése

2. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Késik a NASA Psyche küldetése, mivel a 2023 SN6 aszteroida megközelíti a Földet

2. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou
Tudomány

Az északi égbolt királya: A Cepheus csillagkép felfedezése

2. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A cookie-k és az adatvédelmi szabályzatok megértése

2. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Késik a NASA Psyche küldetése, mivel a 2023 SN6 aszteroida megközelíti a Földet

2. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

Az északi égbolt királya: A Cepheus csillagkép felfedezése

2. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tudomány

A kutatók „elektromos nyelvet” és mesterséges intelligencia-modellt használnak a kábítószerek keserűségének előrejelzésére

2. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments