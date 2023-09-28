A megkövesedett tengeri teknősben 6 millió éves múltra visszatekintő DNS-maradványokat találtak

Researchers have discovered remnants of DNA in the fossilized remains of a sea turtle that lived approximately 6 million years ago. This finding is significant because it is rare to identify genetic material in such ancient vertebrate fossils. The fossil was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015 and contains well-preserved bone cells called osteocytes.

Although the fossil is only partially complete, with a relatively intact carapace (shell), the researchers were able to identify the presence of DNA remnants in the cell nuclei of some osteocytes. It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA, but rather recognized the traces of DNA in the nuclei.

This discovery provides insights into the evolutionary history of sea turtles. The fossil belongs to the genus Lepidochelys, which includes two living species of sea turtles: Kemp’s ridley and olive ridley turtles. Kemp’s ridley, known for its triangular-shaped head and slightly hooked beak, is primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico. The olive ridley, which closely resembles Kemp’s ridley, has a larger distribution and can be found in the tropical regions of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans.

The fossil represents the oldest-known member of the Lepidochelys genus, shedding light on its evolutionary history. Although the specific species could not be identified due to the incomplete remains, the presence of DNA remnants provides valuable information for future molecular evolutionary studies.

This discovery adds to the limited number of vertebrate fossils with DNA remnants. Previously, DNA remnants had been found in fossils of dinosaurs, such as Tyrannosaurus and Brachylophosaurus, dating back millions of years. Remnants of DNA have also been reported in ancient insects.

While DNA is perishable, certain preservation conditions can enable its survival in fossils. As research in this field progresses, scientists may eventually be able to sequence small pieces of DNA from ancient remains and gain further insights into the evolutionary relationships of various species.

Forrás: Reuters