A recent photograph captured by the Dark Energy Camera, mounted on Chile’s Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, has unveiled the stunning layers of the shell galaxy NGC 3923. Situated around 70 million light-years from Earth, NGC 3923 is an elliptical galaxy featuring concentric layers resembling an onion. These layers extend a vast distance of 150,000 light-years into space.

The captivating image shows the symmetrical structure of the galaxy, which is believed to have formed as a result of a galactic merger. In this process, a larger galaxy gradually draws stars from the smaller spiral galaxy’s disk. As these stars integrate into the halo of the larger galaxy, concentric shells form, leading to the distinctive appearance of NGC 3923.

NGC 3923 stands out due to the incredible characteristics of its shells, which is why it is considered exceptional. Not only does it possess the largest known shell among all observed shell galaxies, but it also boasts the highest number of shells and the greatest ratio between the radii of the innermost and outermost shells.

This shell galaxy potentially contains up to 42 shells, which are comparatively more subtle than those found in other shell galaxies. The outermost shells formed first, with subsequent shells gradually developing closer to the core of NGC 3923. Spanning a diameter of 150,000 light-years, this galaxy is approximately 50% larger than our very own Milky Way.

The symmetrical nature of NGC 3923’s shells further accentuates its uniqueness compared to other shell galaxies, which tend to exhibit more skewed features. These remarkable characteristics exemplify the distinct evolution and structures that galaxies can embody based on their specific conditions.

Interestingly, the recent Dark Energy Camera image also captures several other galaxies and a notable gravitational lens surrounding the galaxy cluster PLCK G287.0+32.9 positioned towards the top of the image. Gravitational lensing occurs when massive objects possess strong gravitational fields that bend and amplify light from distant sources, causing them to appear stretched out.

NOIRLab officials remark that gravitational lenses enable astronomers to explore profound questions about our universe, such as the nature of dark matter and the measurement of the Hubble constant, which defines the expansion of the universe.

Sources: NSF’s NOIRLab