The Complementary Contributions of the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is often hailed as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), but the Hubble continues to play a crucial role in scientific exploration. A comparison of images from both telescopes of the same object, NGC 5068, demonstrates their individual value and the benefits of their collaboration.

NGC 5068 is a field galaxy, meaning it is not gravitationally associated with a galaxy group or cluster. As a result, it retains its shape and is home to a significant population of stars and thousands of star-forming regions. The central bar within NGC 5068 houses a supermassive black hole, whose gravitational influence shapes the galaxy and controls the velocity dispersion of stars. The spiral arms, fueled by density waves, exhibit active star formation indicated by the bright pink splotches.

While NGC 5068 appears dim to human vision, the Hubble excels in detecting objects not only in visible light but also in ultraviolet and near-infrared spectrums. This multi-wavelength observing capability illustrates the strength of the Hubble, which cannot be duplicated by the JWST.

The JWST surpasses the Hubble in power and operates primarily in the infrared spectrum. Its two primary imaging instruments, NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), enable it to observe objects nine times further away than the Hubble. Additionally, the JWST possesses a range of filters for refining its observations further.

NGC 5068 is an ideal target for the JWST due to its rich star formation and the presence of gas that gives birth to stars. The JWST’s powerful infrared capabilities allow it to penetrate the gas veil and study star formation processes. Its image of NGC 5068 reveals details that are not as prominent in the Hubble’s image, showcasing the JWST’s superior resolution and capabilities.

Both telescopes are not in competition but rather complement each other. Together, they provide more complete and detailed images of objects like NGC 5068. This cooperative approach is demonstrated in the PHANGS (Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS) observing program, where the JWST’s images of 19 nearby star-forming regions are combined with Hubble’s extensive catalog of over 10,000 star-forming regions. This program, along with contributions from other telescopes like ALMA and the VLT, allows astronomers to study the earliest stages of star formation and refine theoretical models.

The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, while distinct in their capabilities, work in tandem to advance astronomical research significantly. Each telescope’s strengths and contributions complement the other, resulting in a more profound understanding of the universe.

