A tudósok feltárják a háromcsillagos rendszer titkait

Scientists in China have made significant progress in understanding the behavior of triple-star systems in the universe. Inspired by Liu Cixin’s novel “The Three-Body Problem,” the researchers studied the GW Ori system, which consists of three stars located about 1,300 light years away from Earth. Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), the scientists were able to observe periodic changes in the brightness of the stars and gain insight into the system’s geometric structure and evolution.

Triple-star systems are common in the galaxy, with more than half of all stars having one or more partners. However, these systems are challenging to observe and understand due to the complex interactions between the stars. The researchers hope to use more advanced telescopes, including the upcoming China Space Station Telescope (CSST), to further study and better comprehend these systems.

The GW Ori system, believed to be only one million years old, offers valuable insights into the formation of stars and planets. The researchers discovered two short-term signals with rotational periods of approximately two and three days, which are characteristic of very young stars. The findings also ruled out the possibility of life existing in the system, as it is too young for the formation of life to have occurred.

The researchers’ work not only furthers our understanding of triple-star systems but also paves the way for future studies using advanced telescopes like the CSST. With a greater understanding of these complex systems, scientists can gain insights into the formation and evolution of stars, planets, and potentially life itself.

Források:

– Liu Cixin’s novel “The Three-Body Problem”

– Science China Physics, Mechanics & Astronomy journal

– Data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS)

– The upcoming China Space Station Telescope (CSST)