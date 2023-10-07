Az ISRO elnöke a Chandrayaan-3 leszállójával és roverével való kapcsolat helyreállításának lehetőségére utal.

The former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), A S Kiran Kumar, stated that there is no hope of waking up the Chandrayaan-3 moon lander and rover. However, the present chairman, S Somnath, pointed out that while there is a possibility, there is no certainty of re-establishing contact.

Kumar ruled out the possibility of reviving the moon lander and rover, stating that if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. He made these comments after being awarded the Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar by the Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation.

On the other hand, Somnath mentioned that India’s third lunar mission had achieved its objective in 14 days before entering sleep mode. He explained that one day on the Moon is equivalent to 14 days on Earth. While he acknowledged the possibility of re-establishing contact, he emphasized that there is no certainty.

During his speech at the Vikram Sarabhai Science School, Somnath discussed the challenges faced during the Chandrayaan-3 mission, particularly the soft landing. He also highlighted the factors that contribute to the passion and dedication of ISRO, including the autonomy granted to the organization and the effective organizational structure that incorporates the insights of scientists.

Somnath advised students to focus on a specific field of study and gain deep knowledge in that area, rather than attempting to gain knowledge in all fields of science. He emphasized the importance of a good reading habit and a commitment to society. He also called for reforms in the field of education, suggesting that higher education in science should be reserved for those who are genuinely passionate and qualified.

The Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar, awarded to Somnath, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The event featured virtual participation from G Madhavan Nair, a former ISRO chairman, along with other dignitaries.

Források:

- PTI

– Indiai Űrkutatási Szervezet (ISRO)

– Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF)