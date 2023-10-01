Generatív AI használata a P vs. NP probléma feltárására

A recent paper titled “Large Language Model for Science: A Study on P vs. NP” explores the potential of generative AI in tackling one of the most important unsolved problems in computer science. The question at the core of this problem is whether P (polynomial time) is equal to NP (nondeterministic polynomial time).

Lead author Qingxiu Dong and a team of researchers from Microsoft, Peking University, Beihang University, and Beijing Technology and Business University used OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model to dive deep into this problem. They employed a Socratic Method, engaging in a series of prompts and responses with GPT-4 to obtain useful insights.

The researchers discovered that GPT-4 tends to support the conclusion that P does not equal NP. They claim that this work demonstrates that large language models have the potential to go beyond generating text and can actually contribute to scientific discoveries. They refer to this prospect as “LLMs for Science.”

To guide GPT-4’s exploration of the mathematics behind P = NP, the researchers conditioned its responses using prompts like “You are a wise philosopher” or “You are a mathematician skilled in probability theory.” Through 97 prompt rounds, they prompted GPT-4 to prove that P does not equal NP by assuming it does and then finding a contradiction, known as proof by contradiction.

The team argues that their dialogue with GPT-4 showcases the capability of large language models to collaborate with humans in solving exceedingly complex problems. They emphasize that the potential applications extend beyond mere text generation, opening up new avenues for scientific exploration.

In summary, this study demonstrates the ability of generative AI, specifically GPT-4, to provide novel insights into the P vs. NP problem. By engaging in a back-and-forth dialogue, the researchers were able to extract valuable viewpoints from the model. This work highlights the potential for large language models to assist in solving complex problems and contributing to scientific advancements.

Források:

– ZDNet: [Title of the Article]

– The paper “Large Language Model for Science: A Study on P vs. NP” posted on arXiv pre-print server