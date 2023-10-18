Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Kikövezve az utat: a holdi utak megvédhetik a holdtechnológiát

ByMampho Brescia

18. október 2023.
Kikövezve az utat: a holdi utak megvédhetik a holdtechnológiát

Scientists believe that paving the moon’s surface could provide smoother transportation for lunar rovers and also safeguard landers and other technology sent to explore the lunar surface. The primary reason for this is the presence of lunar dust, which poses challenges due to its electrical charge and sharp edges.

The absence of wind and water on the moon prevents rocks from weathering into sand like they do on Earth. As a result, the moon’s surface is continuously bombarded by cosmic radiation and extraterrestrial impacts, causing the rocks to grind into powdery regolith. This lunar dust is highly adhesive and abrasive, posing a risk to lunar technology and human health if inhaled.

In an effort to address these challenges, scientists have been exploring the idea of constructing roads on the moon. However, the cost and difficulty of transporting materials from Earth to the moon have been major obstacles.

In order to find on-site solutions, researchers conducted experiments to repurpose lunar dust into suitable materials for lunar roads. They focused sunlight on lunar regolith, using lasers to simulate the Sun’s radiation. This process resulted in the creation of triangular tiles that could interlock to form solid, level surfaces for lunar roads and potential landing sites.

However, generating enough sunlight to melt lunar dust required the use of large lenses, as tall as a person, to focus the sunlight. Further research will be needed to assess the durability of these tiles in the harsh lunar environment and their suitability as landing platforms.

The findings of this research have been published in Scientific Reports.

Források:

– Tudományos jelentések

By Mampho Brescia

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

Egy 8 milliárd éves rádiókitörés segíthet megfejteni az Univerzum hiányzó anyagának rejtélyét

19. október 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

A cookie-beállítások kezelésének fontossága az online adatvédelem szempontjából

19. október 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

Műholdak ártalmatlanítása: növekvő környezeti aggodalom az űrben

19. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Egy 8 milliárd éves rádiókitörés segíthet megfejteni az Univerzum hiányzó anyagának rejtélyét

19. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

A cookie-beállítások kezelésének fontossága az online adatvédelem szempontjából

19. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Műholdak ártalmatlanítása: növekvő környezeti aggodalom az űrben

19. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Az élelmiszerek jövője az űrben: Növénytermesztés hosszú távú küldetésekhez

19. október 2023. Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments