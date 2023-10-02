Városi élet

Samantha Cristoforetti űrhajós megmutatja, hogyan igyunk kávét az űrben

2. október 2023.
A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

Források:
– Európai Űrügynökség (ESA)
– NASA

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

