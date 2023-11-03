Egy új tanulmány az ősi emberek és a mentális egészség közötti genetikai kapcsolatokat vizsgálja

A recent study conducted by researchers in Spain suggests that modern humans may have inherited a genetic predisposition to mental health issues from their distant ancestors. The study highlights the potential role of genetic adaptations from archaic human species, particularly the Denisovans, in contributing to the vulnerability of contemporary humans to conditions like depression.

The research, published in the journal PLOS Genetics, builds upon previous studies that focused on a specific genetic variant called SLC30A9. This variant, found to have evolved through positive selection in East Asian populations, plays a crucial role in regulating the transport of zinc across cell membranes in the human body. Zinc is essential for the healthy growth and functioning of our neurological and immune systems, as well as for maintaining the excitability of the nervous system. It is also known to have connections to mental health.

The study reveals that the genetic adaptations related to the SLC30A9 gene in modern humans have altered its regulation. Previous research has hinted at a potential association between this genetic variant and a heightened risk of depression and other mental health issues. Although solid claims regarding these connections are still under investigation, this study sheds light on the potential genetic origins of mental health vulnerabilities.

In order to further investigate this genetic predisposition to mental illnesses, the researchers suggest expanding the study to include animal models. Rubén Vicente, a molecular biologist from Pompeu Fabra University, highlights the need for additional research to gain further insights into the interplay between genes and mental health.

Interestingly, the SLC30A9 genetic variant does not match Neanderthals but appears to have similarities with the Denisovan gene. Genomic analysis reveals that this variant likely emerged from interbreeding with archaic humans in the past, possibly the Denisovans.

To support their findings, the research team conducted laboratory experiments illustrating how this genetic variation affects cellular structures, including mitochondria, zinc regulation, and metabolism. Furthermore, they speculate that the Denisovan variant may have provided protection against cold climates, offering a selective advantage for humans and contributing to the prevalence of the SLC30A9 gene variant in the current population.

This research delves into the evolutionary history of our genes and their impact on our health today. Although more research is needed to confirm these connections, this study provides a significant piece of the puzzle in understanding the genetic links between our ancient ancestors and the mental health challenges faced by modern humans.

GYIK:

1. What is SLC30A9?

SLC30A9 is a specific genetic variant that plays a vital role in regulating the transport of zinc across cell membranes in the human body. Zinc is essential for the growth and functioning of the neurological and immune systems and is associated with mental health.

2. How did the Denisovans contribute to the vulnerability of modern humans to mental health issues?

The genomic analysis suggests that the Denisovans, an archaic human species, interbred with modern humans in the past. This interbreeding may have introduced genetic adaptations, including the SLC30A9 variant, which altered its regulation and potentially increased the vulnerability of modern humans to mental health issues.

3. What does this study imply for the prevention and treatment of mental health issues?

While more research is needed, this study opens up new avenues for understanding the complex interplay between genetics and mental health. The insights gained from this research may ultimately contribute to the development of improved methods for preventing and treating mental health issues in the future.