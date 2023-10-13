Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Részleges napfogyatkozás: amit tudnod kell

ByVicky Stavropoulou

13. október 2023.
Részleges napfogyatkozás: amit tudnod kell

If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

Források:
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

Az általános iskolai tanársegéd agyvérzésben meghalt a hétvégi kezelés hiánya miatt

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

Több mint 100 további ragyogó emlőst találtak, köztük macskákat is

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew
Tudomány

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktikus találkozás

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

Az általános iskolai tanársegéd agyvérzésben meghalt a hétvégi kezelés hiánya miatt

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

Több mint 100 további ragyogó emlőst találtak, köztük macskákat is

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Galaktikus találkozás

15. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Hangok a lábunk alatt: a szikla stabilitása az akusztikus mintákon keresztül

15. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments