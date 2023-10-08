Városi élet

Az új technológiák és a mesterséges intelligencia hatalmának bemutatása

Tudomány

Az ISRO pályakorrekciót végez az Aditya-L1 űrhajón

ByRobert Andrew

8. október 2023.
Az ISRO pályakorrekciót végez az Aditya-L1 űrhajón

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

Forrás: ISRO

By Robert Andrew

Kapcsolódó hozzászólás

Tudomány

A radiokarbon tüske ősi napvihart tár fel

9. október 2023. Mampho Brescia
Tudomány

A NASA Psyche Mission: A fémekben gazdag aszteroida felfedezése

9. október 2023. Gabriel Botha
Tudomány

Ősi bizonyítékok szerint a napvihar tízszer erősebb, mint a Carrington-esemény

9. október 2023. Robert Andrew

Hibáztál

Tudomány

A radiokarbon tüske ősi napvihart tár fel

9. október 2023. Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tudomány

A NASA Psyche Mission: A fémekben gazdag aszteroida felfedezése

9. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Tudomány

Ősi bizonyítékok szerint a napvihar tízszer erősebb, mint a Carrington-esemény

9. október 2023. Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tudomány

Mini-Dron Test Gimbal: A biztonságos tesztelés és kalibrálás biztosítása

9. október 2023. Gabriel Botha 0 Comments