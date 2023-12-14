Kisbolygók irányítása: új megközelítések a bolygóvédelemhez

Summary: Recent missions to asteroids have revealed that many of these celestial objects are not solid, single entities, but rather rubble piles made up of gravel and boulders loosely held together. This poses a challenge for scientists and engineers when it comes to deflecting asteroids that could potentially pose a danger to Earth. The traditional method of kinetic impact, as demonstrated by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), may not be effective with rubble pile asteroids, as it could cause them to break apart instead of deflecting them. However, there are promising alternative approaches being explored, including ion beam deflection and the use of a spacecraft’s gravitational field, known as the Gravity Tractor. These methods offer more controlled processes that can work on rubble piles without disrupting them.

Ion Beam Deflection: A Controlled Approach

One potential solution for dealing with rubble pile asteroids is ion beam deflection. This technique involves directing an ion beam to impact the asteroid along its velocity vector, spreading the power out over months or even years. According to John Brophy, an Engineering Fellow at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, ion beam deflection is a controlled process that can mitigate the issues associated with deflecting rubble piles. It doesn’t require knowledge of the asteroid’s strength or composition, making it a potentially attractive approach. While this method is still under study, it shows promise in dealing with the complex challenges of deflecting rubble pile asteroids.

The Gravity Tractor: Using Gravitational Fields

Another innovative approach being explored is the Gravity Tractor. This concept involves using a spacecraft’s gravitational field to exert a gentle force on an asteroid, gradually altering its trajectory. Ed Lu, executive director of the Asteroid Institute and a co-inventor of the Gravity Tractor, believes that this method is a viable means of deflecting asteroids. Testing the concept in space is currently under study, and if successful, it could provide a controllable and effective approach to dealing with asteroids.

Improving Detection and Monitoring

Despite progress in developing asteroid deflection techniques, it remains crucial to improve our ability to detect and monitor potentially hazardous asteroids. The upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile is expected to play a major role in spotting new asteroids. With its ability to monitor large areas of the sky and detect dim moving objects, it promises to be a valuable asset in identifying potential threats. However, governance issues surrounding planetary defense also need attention. As Nikola Schmidt, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations, points out, there is still much unknown about the composition and structure of rubble pile asteroids, which adds complexity to the task of mitigating the risks they pose.

In conclusion, while traditional kinetic impact methods may not be suitable for deflecting rubble pile asteroids, alternative approaches such as ion beam deflection and the Gravity Tractor show promise in dealing with these unique celestial objects. Improved detection and monitoring capabilities, along with ongoing research and collaboration, are vital in our efforts to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts.