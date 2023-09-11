Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

Premye Misyon Solè dedye peyi Zend, Aditya-L1, ap deplase pi pre obsève solèy la

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Premye Misyon Solè dedye peyi Zend, Aditya-L1, ap deplase pi pre obsève solèy la

India’s space program achieved another milestone as the Aditya-L1, the country’s first dedicated solar mission, successfully launched into space on September 2. The spacecraft, named after the Sanskrit word for “Sun,” has completed three of its five Earth-bound manoeuvres and is now preparing for its next move on September 15.

The Aditya-L1 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57), which is a renowned workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This launch comes just ten days after the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India’s moon mission, in the south polar region.

Equipped with seven distinct payloads developed by ISRO and academic institutions, the Aditya-L1 is designed to study the Sun’s atmosphere and its impact on space weather. These instruments will provide valuable data on solar magnetic storms and their effects on the environment around Earth.

Currently situated at an orbit of 282 km x 40225 km, the spacecraft is expected to reach Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) in approximately four months. L1 is a point in space between the Earth and the Sun that allows for continuous observation of the Sun. Once at L1, the Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit, providing scientists with uninterrupted access to study the Sun.

The Aditya-L1 mission marks a significant achievement for India’s space program. It not only demonstrates the country’s capabilities in space exploration but also contributes to the global understanding of the Sun and its effects on our planet. By gathering data on solar phenomena, the Aditya-L1 will aid in forecasting space weather and its potential impact on satellite operations and communication systems.

Sous:
– ISRO
– Sanskrit language definitions

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Nouvèl

Revizyon nan Wordle: Analize devinèt Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nouvèl

Ansyen Bakteri premye ki te kolonize peyi sa gen plis pase 407 milyon ane

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nouvèl

Yon konparezon nan Sonos Beam (Gen 2) ak Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Espektakilè syèl kap vini yo pou gade deyò nan mwa septanm nan

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Hubble kaptire galaksi ki fè kolizyon nan Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA dekouvri siy posib nan lavi sou planèt byen lwen

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Teleskòp Wide-Field Lachin nan kaptire imaj sansasyonèl nan Galaksi Andromeda

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè