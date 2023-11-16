Top Inovasyon Teknoloji 2023: Selebre Ganyan Pwodui Ane yo!

After an exciting awards ceremony in London, What Hi-Fi? is thrilled to announce the winners of the highly anticipated Product of the Year awards for 2023. These awards honor the top products across various categories that have garnered the highest praise from experts and consumers alike. Let’s take a look at some of the winners and the cutting-edge technology that earned them their prestigious titles.

Sony Takes Home Multiple Awards:

Sony dominated the night, receiving five Product of the Year awards. Their HT-A7000 Dolby Atmos soundbar received a three-peat win, while their VPL-XW5000ES 4K projector impressed the judges. The WF-C700N wireless headphones stood out for their exceptional performance and value. Sony further secured the TV Product of the Year award with their A80L OLED, and their TA-AN1000 home cinema amplifier left a lasting impression.

Arcam’s Return to the Limelight:

Arcam made a triumphant comeback, winning two Product of the Year awards with their CD5 CD player and A5 stereo amplifier. Both products wowed the review team with their outstanding performance, marking a significant achievement for the brand.

Cambridge Audio and Sonos Shine:

Cambridge Audio’s MXN10 music streamer not only won the Product of the Year award but also claimed the Readers’ Award, showcasing its popularity among consumers. Additionally, the CXN (V2) streamer entered the prestigious What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. Sonos, known for its multi-room systems, took home the Product of the Year award for their exceptional wireless speakers.

Røde and Pro-Ject Impress:

Røde made a notable impact with their NTH-100 wired headphones, earning them the Product of the Year award in that category. Pro-Ject continued their success from the previous year with the Debut Pro turntable, surpassing formidable competition from other brands.

Other Standouts:

Bowers & Wilkins secured the Product of the Year award in the standmount speakers category with their remarkable 607 S3. The Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers impressed the judges enough to claim the top spot, while Technics’ SA-C600 received recognition for their all-in-one systems. LG Display’s Micro Lens Array technology was awarded the Innovation of the Year, pushing the boundaries of OLED and delivering exceptional visuals.

Apple’s Triple Triumph:

Apple made an impact with three awards in 2023. The iPhone 15 Pro Max won the Product of the Year in the smartphone category, the Apple 4K TV stood out in the video streamer market, and the 10th Gen Apple iPad excelled as the top tablet choice.

These Product of the Year winners truly epitomize the pinnacle of technological innovation and excellence. Congratulations to all the deserving brands for their outstanding achievements!

Kèk kesyon ak tout repons

What are the Product of the Year awards?

The Product of the Year awards by What Hi-Fi? celebrate the best-performing products across various tech categories, showcasing technological innovation and excellence.

Who won the most awards in 2023?

Sony emerged as the big winner, securing five Product of the Year awards across different categories.

Which brands made a significant comeback?

Arcam impressed with two Product of the Year awards, marking their return to the limelight after introducing a new range of hi-fi separates.

What were some of the standout products?

Bowers & Wilkins’ 607 S3 speakers, Q Acoustics’ 5040 floorstanding speakers, and LG Display’s Micro Lens Array technology were among the standout products that caught the attention of the judges.

Did Apple win any awards?

Yes, Apple received three awards in 2023, winning in the smartphone, video streamer, and tablet categories.

