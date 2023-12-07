Jou a anvan fè fas a Rocky Launch sou vapè ak sèvè ak pwoblèm pèfòmans

The highly anticipated release of The Day Before on Steam has been met with disappointment as players encounter various server and performance problems. Many users have flooded the game’s Steam page with negative reviews, expressing frustration over the game’s labeling as an open-world MMO when it is actually more of an extraction shooter.

Numerous players have reported issues such as characters falling through the map and inability to even start the game due to overloaded servers. Server overload has been acknowledged by the developer, FNTASTIC, who admitted that the North American servers were filling up too quickly.

However, it’s not just server problems that players have been upset about. Some users have pointed out that the zombies in the game, despite being a central aspect, lack the threatening presence expected from a zombie game. This further dampens the gaming experience for players.

Perhaps most concerning is the developer’s response to the negative feedback. The official The Day Before Discord server has temporarily locked discussion channels due to the overwhelming toxicity that they are unable to effectively manage. This decision has been made to allow time for things to calm down and to channel bug reports directly to the development team. The moderators state that addressing major bugs and making crucial fixes are their top priority, and a patch is already in the works.

IGN has reached out to FNTASTIC for comment, and players are anxiously awaiting further updates and improvements to The Day Before. Despite the rocky launch, dedicated players are hopeful that the developer will address the issues and deliver on the game’s true potential.

