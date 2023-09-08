Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Nouvèl

Oppo lanse nouvo Smartphone Oppo A38 nan peyi Zend

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Oppo lanse nouvo Smartphone Oppo A38 nan peyi Zend

Oppo has recently launched a new smartphone, Oppo A38, in the Indian market. This phone is a part of the company’s budget series and comes with features like a large 6.56-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a powerful battery. The device was previously launched in the UAE and is now available for pre-order in India.

The Oppo A38 is available in two color variants, Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. It comes with a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999. Customers can currently pre-order the handset, and it will go on sale on September 13 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720 Nits peak brightness. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 13-based Color OS 13.1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the company has provided a 5MP selfie camera. To power the device, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also offers facial recognition. It includes USB Type-C charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, and other connectivity features.

Overall, the Oppo A38 offers a good set of features at a budget-friendly price, making it a competitive option in the Indian smartphone market.

Sous: [Non sous]

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Nouvèl

Duolingo pou lanse leson mizik sou aplikasyon mobil li a

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Nouvèl

Evolisyon Telekominikasyon yo: Ki jan rezo pwochen jenerasyon mondyal yo ap fòme endistri a

Sep 10, 2023
Nouvèl

Soti nan Aerospace rive telekominikasyon: Ekspansyon Mondyal la nan aplikasyon pou jiroskop fib optik

Sep 10, 2023

Ou rate

Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Chante-a-long pou granmoun aje nan Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Tudor Pelagos FXD Alinghi Red Bull Racing Edisyon: Yon revèy spòtif ak style dous

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè